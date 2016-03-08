AC Milan, Piatek back on target: now easier to sell amid Tottenham links

As Ibrahimovic was on the bench for the entire game, all the attention was on Piatek. After just 20 minutes, the striker opened the scoring with a lovely finish, having managed to beat the offside trap of the opponents. Exactly what the Rossoneri like to see from him.

Just before the half-time break, he also assisted Castillejo with an unselfish lay-off on the edge of the box. In other words, he certainly didn't disappoint last night. Instead, he may have just made it easier for the Rossoneri directors, as we have learned



The striker remains on the market but only on two conditions: an offer of €28-30m must arrive and only for a permanent transfer. In England, Tottenham, Aston Villa and West Ham study the situation very carefully. Yesterday's goal can turn into an assist for Boban and Maldini.

The Coppa Italia nights are good for Kris Piatek. At the San Siro, a little less than a year ago, the Polish international scored his first goals for the club with a brace against Napoli. In the same competition, last night, he was back on the scoresheet with a goal against SPAL.