AC Milan, Piatek's entourage excludes Genoa return; how much he is worth

As reported by today's edition of Gazzetta Dello Sport ( via Calciomercato.com ), the Polish international's entourage has firmly denied the rumours of a potential return to the Rossoblu. The striker believes that this would be a step back in his career and he wants to fight for his spot.

Then again, he certainly hasn't started the season well, so a lot will most likely depend on the club's decision. Should Zlatan Ibrahimovic arrive, then he could be at serious risk, although not permanently. According to the same newspaper ( via Calciomercato.com ), his value has also dropped.

Having joined Milan for a fee of €38m, the striker is now just worth €25m. Therefore, the Rossoneri are very keen on getting back in top form, and a loan move could help facilitate this.

Kris Piatek hasn't had the best of starts to this season, failing to live up to the expectations set after his brilliant start to the AC Milan adventure. In recent days, in fact, there have been talks of a potential loan move to Genoa in January. However, this has firmly been denied.