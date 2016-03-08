AC Milan, Praet back in fashion: the details

AC Milan are not only looking at Angel Correa for the attack, wanting to give Krzysztof Piatek the perfect support in the trequartista role. Even though the Argentine remains a hot name, Marco Giampaolo also wants a quality midfielder.
 
Once again, the name of Dennis Praet is back in fashion, as the manager is a big fan of the player's qualities. At the start of the market, the Belgian was heavily linked with Milan, but then the interest cooled off.
 
As reported by Corriere Dello Sport, the Rossoneri will have to offload a few players to sign both Correa and Praet. Andre Silva and Suso remain on the market, as well as Laxalt and Strinic, thus we can expect at least two sales from these four.
 
Praet has a release clause in his contract, set at €26m, and Sampdoria are not looking to make any discounts on the deal. Milan, however, will strategically wait until the end of the transfer window in order to get a price reduction.

