AC Milan prepare attempt for De Paul: the details

Their search has led to a name: Rodrigo De Paul. The Argentine attacker has been heavily linked with a move to Fiorentina this summer, reportedly coming very close, though nothing has been closed yet.

According to our sources , the Milan management is ready to probe the ground with Udinese for a potential deal. The Bianconeri are reportedly asking for €35m. and even though several teams are interested, Giampaolo's need for an attacker could accelerate everything.





The transfer fee is within the range of the Rossoneri, though the formula would be an issue. Unless they manage to sell Andre Silva, then they can only offer a loan with an option to buy. Soon, we will know more about it.

As the negotiations with Atletico Madrid for Angel Correa have more or less collapsed, AC Milan are analyzing the market for a player that can help the Rossoneri improve their attack. The player, furthermore, has to be versatile, position-wise.