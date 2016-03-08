Kessie is one of the key players for Gattuso and his Milan, having played 54 games for the Rossoneri last season. Therefore, it's no surprise that Maldini and Leonardo want to lock down the midfielder.



In recent days, a €40m offer (plus €20m in bonuses) arrived from Premier League side Wolves for Kessie. However, the proposal was rejected by Milan, as well as the player, as the intention of both parties is to renew the contract.

Leonardo had a phone call with Kessie's agent to further explain Milan's project under the new ownership. During this, he also brought up the contract situation, with the Rossoneri wanting to renew (with an adjustment) the contract which now expires in 2022.

These talks had already been started by the former sporting director Mirabelli, and it looks like the new management will follow the same path. It's expected that Kessie will receive a pay rise.