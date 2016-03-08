AC Milan President and Elliott send message to Gazidis after move from Arsenal
18 September at 13:10AC Milan president Paolo Scaroni has welcomed Ivan Gazidis at the club after the announcement of his arrival at the San Siro: “In behalf of AC Milan’s board of directors I want to welcome Ivan Gazidis at the club”, Scaroni said.
“We’ve been looking for a solid CEO since the beginning of our project here and we believe Gazidis was the best possible choice. He has plenty of experience and competence in the world of football. He played a vital role for the development of football in the Usa and he brought Arsenal at the top of European football.”
“We are sure that Gazidis will replicate his great job here at AC Milan. We now have all the elements that we need to be successful again. We will need time, commitment and perseverance.”
Elliott’s funder Paul Singer has also welcomed Gazidis at the club: “Over the last few months Paolo Scaroni and the board of directors brought new motivations here at the club. Today’s announcement is something everybody has been waiting for, we expect Gazidis to take his competence and potential at the club. We can guarantee Elliott will supervise the economic part of this project, we want to be successful on the pitch and guarantee our fans a world-wide experience.”
