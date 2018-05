According to the latest reports from Corriere della Sera, Mino Raiola is more determined than ever to facilitate the departure of Gianluigi Donnarumma from AC Milan during this summer’s transfer window. The 19-year-old has been hit by a barrage of criticism following his weak display against Juventus in the Coppa Italia final , which resulted in his side losing 4-0 on Wednesday night. The Italian-born Dutchman wants his client to join Paris Saint-Germain , despite signing a new contract with the Rossoneri less than a year ago.(Corriere della Sera)Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)