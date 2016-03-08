AC Milan refuse Barcelona's attempt for Romagnoli: the details
21 June at 09:15Alessio Romagnoli was one of AC Milan's best players last season, which has not gone unnoticed across the continent. According to reports from Tuttosport, Barcelona tried to make a move for the Rossoneri captain but unsuccessfully.
Milan consider the player non-transferable, as he is the key man for the roject for the present and the future. The response delivered to the Blaugrana, therefore, was a sharp 'no'.
The Turin-based paper writes that the Spanish club's proposal was tempting: 40 million euros in cash, which would have given a big hand to the shaky budget of the club, in addition to a technical counterpart to be chosen among the outgoing players.
A lot of money, which would have been very useful, but Milan's project cannot ignore its most representative player. Romagnoli is not for sale for the Rossoneri management, regardless of the offer.
The 24-year-old featured in 41 appearances across all competitions for Milan last season, scoring 2 goals and showing consistency with the captain's armband.
