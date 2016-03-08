AC Milan reject offers from Atalanta and Premier League club for defender
25 December at 21:30Ahead of the January transfer window, Mattia Caldara has been approached by Atalanta for a potential return to the club. Between the Champions League, the idea of reuniting Gasperini and the opportunity to be a starter: the idea has seemingly taken off.
However, as we have learned, AC Milan have said no to this, as the idea emerged on the will of Atalanta and not the Rossoneri. Furthermore, they also rejected an offer from a Premier League club, which offered to sign the player on loan with a buy-out clause.
The Rossoneri management are convinced that Caldara can blossom after the injury struggles. "We have Caldara and he's important for us, we are waiting for him in shape", said Maldini before the Sassuolo clash. Rather than selling him, they will focus on the Italian international.
Another centre-back is expected to arrive in January, but Caldara absolutely remains in their plans. Bar any surprises, the situation has already been outlined. Atalanta will try again in the coming weeks, but the answer will be the same.
