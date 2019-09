AC Milan, renewal clause in Borini's contract: the details

In the summer of 2017, the Italian arrived on a loan from Sunderland, which included an obligation to buy. In total, the player cost Milan €5.5m ( via Transfermarkt ), certainly not a bad deal considering how much he has played since arriving.

The former Liverpool man has a contract with the club until 2020. However, according to what has been learned by Calciomercato.com , there is a clause in the contract that would allow Milan (by June 2020) to extend his contract for one more year.