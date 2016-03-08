AC Milan, renewal clause in Borini's contract: the details

11 September at 20:30
​In the summer, it seemed like he wouldn't fit into AC Milan's new project. However, in the end, Fabio Borini remained at the club after managing to reinvent himself as a midfielder, which is a role that he took on during pre-season.
 
In the summer of 2017, the Italian arrived on a loan from Sunderland, which included an obligation to buy. In total, the player cost Milan €5.5m (via Transfermarkt), certainly not a bad deal considering how much he has played since arriving.
 
The former Liverpool man has a contract with the club until 2020. However, according to what has been learned by Calciomercato.com, there is a clause in the contract that would allow Milan (by June 2020) to extend his contract for one more year.
 
A possible wildcard for Giampaolo and the Rossoneri, as Borini has been important for the team in the locker room, integrating the new signings and so on.

