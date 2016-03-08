AC Milan resume interest in Falcao as Higuain close to joining Chelsea
27 July at 10:25AC Milan are once again interested in signing Monaco striker Radamel Falcao, Tuttosport reports.
The Turin-based paper claims the Rossoneri are likely to miss out on Gonzalo Higuain who is set to join Chelsea in the coming hours (READ MORE).
Tuttosport confirms Chelsea are ready to offer € 60 million to sign the Argentinean striker with AC Milan that would remain in need of a top striker for the next season.
Both Falcao and Moarata are being monitored by the Serie A giants.
