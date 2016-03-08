Higuain and Rugani to Chelsea tomorrow?
27 July at 10:15Chelsea could complete the signing of Gonzalo Higuain tomorrow, Il Corriere dello Sport reports.
The Argentinean is reported to be Maurizio Sarri’s top summer target to strengthen the Blues’ attacking department and the Italian paper claims Marina Granavskoia could finalise his transfer tomorrow in a meeting that she will held Juventus’ sporting director Fabio Paratici in Nice.
According to previous reports in Italy Paratici has already met Marina in Milan this week.
Daniele Rugani is also a target of the Premier League giants who are expected to pay a fee in the region of € 100 million to sign both Juventus stars.
The Italian defender has a price-tag of € 55 million while Higuain would cost the Blues € 60 million. According to Il Corriere dello Sport Chelsea have already asked Juventus to slightly lower the price-tag of both players in order to finalize the deal.
Juventus CEO Beppe Marotta commented on Higuain’s chances to join Chelsea yesterday: "Higuain? I feel that the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo has created an attack of good quality but also of quantity. We will evaluate Higuain's future with those affected. Milan or Chelsea? No official offers have arrived”, the Old Lady’s director claimed.
