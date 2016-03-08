AC Milan risk losing stars including Ibrahimovic and Donnarumma this summer: the details
03 March at 13:30The future of multiple AC Milan stars, including Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Gianluigi Donnarumma, is now at risk as the club’s management appears to be transforming, according to a report from Italian media outlet Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how Rossoneri executive Zvonimir Boban has been fired by CEO Ivan Gazidis, with both Paolo Maldini and Frederic Massara expected to leave before the start of next season. The uncertainty surrounding the future of the club’s management has super-agent Mino Raiola worried.
Raiola isn’t convinced by the project being carried out by Gazidis, the report continues, and may suggest to his clients to move elsewhere, including the Swedish striker and the young Italian shot stopper. In April the Rossoneri will look to reach an agreement with the agent regarding the renewal of Donnarumma’s contract, which currently expires in 2021.
Other players who are likely to depart the club in the summer, the report highlights, include captain Alessio Romagnoli and Giacomo Bonaventura. Atletico Madrid and Barcelona are both keen on Romagnoli, putting the Rossoneri in a difficult decision.
Apollo Heyes
