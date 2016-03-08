AC Milan, Rugani or Demiral: but there's a problem
05 November at 09:30There is no peace at Milan. After beating SPAL 1-0, the Rossoneri lost their sixth game in the first eleven matches, as Lazio snatched all three points at the San Siro. The game highlighted the struggling defence, which is the department that Boban and Maldini want to strengthen in January.
Leo Duarte arrived this summer to act as a backup, but hasn't been very consistent when given the chance. Therefore, as Corriere Della Sera writes (via Calciomercato.com), the Milan leadership are searching the market for a quality defender.
Thus far, two names have been highlighted: Daniele Rugani and Merih Demiral. The Juventus defenders have failed to cement a starting spot under Maurizio Sarri, and Milan consider them to be ideal profiles. However, there is a problem.
Demiral was already courted in the summer by Milan and Rugani's price tag doesn't differ from the Turk: €40m. The Rossoneri are hoping to lower the claims, but the negotiations certainly won't be easy.
