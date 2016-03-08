AC Milan's first offer for Fulham star revealed
16 July at 16:30AC Milan are in the hunt for a midfielder to reinforce the department at Marco Giampaolo's disposal. Given the difficulties to sign Jordan Veretout, the Rossoneri are also considering alternatives.
A player that is appreciated by the Milan management is Jean Michael Seri, who got relegated with Fulham last season after joining the London-based club from Nice last summer for a figure of 30 million euros. The Ivorian scored 1 goal and made 3 assists in 34 appearances for the club but didn't manage to help the English side from getting relegated.
According to Sportmediaset, Milan is ready to make the following offer for Seri: 2 million euros for a loan deal with the right of redemption set at 15 million.
Fulham is willing to negotiate but recently, the player's agent revealed exclusively to us that the asking price is close to 25 million. Moreover, Galatasaray are also showing great interest in the player.
