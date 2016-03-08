Exclusive: Fulham midfielder will 'consider' AC Milan move

15 July at 14:15
Fulham midfielder Jean Michael Seri will consider a move to AC Milan, the player's agent has told Calciomercato.

Seri joined Fulham last summer for 25 million euros from Nice after having rejected a move to Barcelona. While he did play often for the Cottagers, Fulham endured relegation from the Premier League months after coming back into the top flight.

We have previously reported that Seri has been offered to Milan and in an interview that the player's agent Franklin Mala recently gave to Daniele Longo, he talked about a potential move.

He said: "We know that we are talking a lot about Milan for Seri. At this moment I can only say that we will see if there will be any developments, we are waiting."

On whether his client would like to join the San Siro based side, he said:  "We will consider the opportunity."

On what the midfielder's value is, he said: "22 million pounds (24.5 million euros)"

When asked if Seri has talked to Franck Kessie about the rossoneri, Mala said: "I honestly don't know this, but we have so many opportunities and we will choose the best for the player."

