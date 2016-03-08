AC Milan’s new strategy for Donnarumma as PSG drop out

25 July at 16:30
​At the beginning of the summer, PSG didn't keep their interest in Gigio Donnarumma a secret, holding talks with AC Milan over a potential deal. However, recently, the rumours on the matter have decreased.

The interest of the French side, which in June was more alive than ever, has been slowly fading. In fact, sporting director Leonardo has made a final decision: Areola will be the starting goalkeeper, waiting to define the negotiation for Martin Dubravka.

The future of Donnarumma, therefore, will most likely be at AC Milan. However, the Rossoneri know the value of the player, who would guarantee a complete capital gain. With that said, a sale can't be ruled out, though it would have to be for at least €50m.

For now, the idea of ​​Boban and Maldini is to lock down the goalkeeper by extending the contract which currently ends in 2021.

