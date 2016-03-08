AC Milan's position on Rennes talent Camavinga has changed: the details
09 April at 15:00AC Milan are unlikely to sign January transfer target Eduardo Camavinga, according to a report from Fabrizio Romano via Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how the 17-year-old French talent has impressed massively playing for Rennes in Ligue 1 this season. Contracted to the side until 2022, he has made 36 appearances across all competitions so far this season, for a total of 2783 minutes. In that time, he has scored one goal and provided two assists, whilst being crucial as a defensive midfielder.
The Rossoneri have been interested in Camavinga for a while now, the report continues, but a move for him in the summer is unlikely. This is because the teenager is now being followed by top clubs across Europe, with Zinedine Zidane’s Real Madrid first in line for him, already in contact with his entourage. Camavinga’s price has now increased to over €50 million and the Rossoneri don’t want to spend so much money on a single player.
Apollo Heyes
