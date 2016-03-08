AC Milan's pursuit of Politano doesn't take off as Inter insist on Castrovilli
12 January at 18:15Matteo Politano's future is destined to be far from Inter, but perhaps not Milan, as the Nerazzurri's city rivals AC Milan continue to insist on signing the winger. In fact, the Rossoneri have already obtained the 'yes' of the player.
As Calciomercato.com highlights, tough, Inter have rejected the first offer of a loan with an option to buy. Ausilio and Marotta want to monetize the former Sassuolo man's departure, as they are looking to make some investments on the market.
With regards to the potential signings, in addition to Vidal and Eriksen, Inter also have another target for the midfielder: Gaetano Castrovilli of Fiorentina, who in turn are interested in Politano. Therefore, the AC Milan track hasn't taken off.
Inter want to keep the Fiorentina track open for a matter of convenience (perhaps including Politano in a deal for Castrovilli), but in spite of everything it has no intention of hindering the winger's preferences. However, the fact remains that an outright sale is the only option.
