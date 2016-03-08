AC Milan, Savicevic: 'Donnarumma is the new Buffon, Piatek is impressive'

10 February at 13:30
Former AC Milan star Dejan Savicevic, now president of Montenegro's Football Federation, spoke to La Gazzetta Dello Sport about the Rossoneri. 
 
"At least Milan are investing in Italians, they will be rewarded for this. Donnarumma will surely become the new Buffon, and when Romagnoli is there, he will be even more relaxed.  
 
"Paqueta and Piatek? They are two important players. However, it's too early to judge the Brazilian. We'll have to let him play and settle down. Piatek, on the other hand, I've seen him score from the start of the season, he's impressive. Hopefully, he won't stop scoring. 

"Gattuso? I'm not surprised. He's doing well because even as a player, he was an orderly person. He didn't fear to work and training. Recently, the performances of the team have also improved," he concluded. 
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Juventus
Milan
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.