AC Milan, Savicevic: 'Donnarumma is the new Buffon, Piatek is impressive'
10 February at 13:30Former AC Milan star Dejan Savicevic, now president of Montenegro's Football Federation, spoke to La Gazzetta Dello Sport about the Rossoneri.
"At least Milan are investing in Italians, they will be rewarded for this. Donnarumma will surely become the new Buffon, and when Romagnoli is there, he will be even more relaxed.
"Paqueta and Piatek? They are two important players. However, it's too early to judge the Brazilian. We'll have to let him play and settle down. Piatek, on the other hand, I've seen him score from the start of the season, he's impressive. Hopefully, he won't stop scoring.
"Gattuso? I'm not surprised. He's doing well because even as a player, he was an orderly person. He didn't fear to work and training. Recently, the performances of the team have also improved," he concluded.
