AC Milan, Schalke interested in Andre Silva; the details





According Schalke 04 have set their sights on the Rossoneri outcast, as their primary target Patrik Schick is closing in on a move to RB Leipzig. Therefore, after all his work, Jorge Mendes may finally have found the player a new club for the season.According to the German newspaper Bild , the transfer between the parties could be carried out on the basis of a €5m loan, which would include a buy-out option at the end of the season, linked to the number of appearances he makes.

The biggest obstacle remains, however, the will of the player, who would prefer La Liga over Bundesliga. One thing is certain, though: Milan are looking for a buyer for André Silva, and Schalke have concrete interest in the player.

​New chance for André Silva on the market. Approached by various clubs this summer, the Portuguese strike could end up in the Bundesliga, as AC Milan are looking to offload the player before the window closes.