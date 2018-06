AC Milan have slapped a € 60 million price-tag on Alessio Romagnoli, Il Corriere dello Sport reports. The Italian defender is one of the cornerstones of the rossoneri squad but according to the Italina paper, AC Milan could sacrifice him due to their financial struggles. AC Milan president Yonghong Li is expected to make a fresh cash injection soon (READ MORE) but the club are still in serious danger of being banned from the Europa League next season. MORE AC MILAN NEWS HERE