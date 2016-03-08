AC Milan set Romagnoli price-tag
01 June at 12:22AC Milan have slapped a € 60 million price-tag on Alessio Romagnoli, Il Corriere dello Sport reports. The Italian defender is one of the cornerstones of the rossoneri squad but according to the Italina paper, AC Milan could sacrifice him due to their financial struggles. AC Milan president Yonghong Li is expected to make a fresh cash injection soon (READ MORE) but the club are still in serious danger of being banned from the Europa League next season.
Both Real Madrid and Juve are being linked with welcoming the services of Romagnoli.
MORE AC MILAN NEWS HERE
Go to comments