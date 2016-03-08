AC Milan: Yonghong Li financial troubles continue as Uefa ‘suggests’ Europa League ban
01 June at 11:25AC Milan president Yonghong Li is walking on thin ice even if he is expected to refinance the Serie A giants with a cash injection of € 10 million.
AC Milan need to cash in € 30 million by the end of June and the Elliot are still monitoring the situation of the rossoneri who could be banned from the Europa League next season.
As per Il Corriere della Sera, Chinese authorities have closed the investigation on Li’s bankrupted company in the Far East and sanctions are expected to arrive in the coming weeks.
In addition to that, according to the New York Times, investigators of Uefa have suggested to ban the club from the European competition due to their struggles to cope with Financial Fair Play.
Li is due to make a € 10 million cash injection but his financial troubles in Europe and China are not even close to be finished.
MORE AC MILAN NEWS
Go to comments