AC Milan president Yonghong Li is walking on thin ice even if he is expected to refinance the Serie A giants with a cash injection of € 10 million.AC Milan need to cash in € 30 million by the end of June and the Elliot are still monitoring the situation of the rossoneri who could be banned from the Europa League next season. As per Il Corriere della Sera, Chinese authorities have closed the investigation onIn addition to that, according to the New York Times, investigators of Uefa have suggested to ban the club from the European competition due to theirLi is due to make a € 10 million cash injection but his financial troubles in Europe and China are not even close to be finished.