AC Milan set to go back for Lyon star in the summer
03 February at 10:40Serie A giants AC Milan are reportedly ready to go back to try signing former Manchester United player and Lyon star Memphis Depay.
The Dutchman has become a tremendous influence since his arrival in France and in a recent interview with Helden, he did mention some of the clubs he would want to join if he leaves Lyon. Strangely, Memphis did not mention United and neither did he mention AC Milan.
After all, Milan have been after him ever since the Chinese ownership was in place. And he remains a target, states a report from Calciomercato.
While the last time Milan tried for him, Lyon President Jean Michel Aulas' massive demands saw them get pegged back, but those were times of financial difficulties for Milan. Now the situation is much more secure.
And the rossoneri failed to sign a much-needed winger in January, as they missed out on Yannick Carrasco and Allan Saint-Maximin from Nice. But it could be a blessing in disguise as Milan look to go back to trying to sign Memphis in the summer. And they are hopeful of striking a deal.
