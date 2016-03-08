AC Milan set to meet Gonzalo Higuain's agent today
30 July at 11:55AC Milan sporting director Leonardo is set to hold talks with Gonzalo Higuan's brother agent later today in an attempt to strike a personal agreement with the Argentine.
With Leonardo Bonucci expected to leave AC Milan and with his desire likely to land him at Juventus, Juventus are looking to offer Gonzalo Higuain to the rossoneri in one of the most prominent swap deals in recent times.
Sky Italia state that Leonardo is set to meet Gonzalo's brother-agent Nicolas later today in attempt to agree personal terms for the player. The relationship between the two parties is very healthy every since Leonardo tried signing Higuain during his stint at Paris Saint-Germain.
Calciomercato sources can confirm that the meeting will happen today, with no personal terms agreed yet. It is said that Higuain wants a wage of 8 million euros a season.
It isn't clear that whether Gonzalo Higuain will be part of the meeting, but Tuttosport have reported that because of disagreements about personal terms, a swap deal can still collapse.
Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17)
