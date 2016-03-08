Tuttosport state that a swap deal involving Higuain and Bonucci could still sensationally collaprse, despite Bonucci's desire to head back to the bianconeri this summer.



Ilbianconero confirm what Tuttosport say and report that Higuain hasn't agreed personal terms with Milan yet, with the Argentine's wage demands currently at 8 million euros season.



What the rossoneri are currently offering is two million euros less than Higuain's demand. If the deal falls through, Bonucci could yet move to Juventus, who can pay that sum.



