AC Milan skipper set for stay
17 June at 12:10AC Milan captain Leonardo Bonucci is reportedly set to stay at the San Siro this summer, despite no lack of interest from a host of clubs.
Bonucci joined Milan from Juventus last summer in what was a shocking move for many. He appeared 35 times in the Serie A for the rossoneri, scoring two goals out of which one was against his former club.
Tuttosport report that AC Milan are set to keep hold of Bonucci this summer, despite interest from Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City.
The rossoneri are aware of interest from other clubs for Bonucci, but are calm and know that the Italian captain will stay at the San Siro after he has publicly made it clear that he is going nowhere.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
