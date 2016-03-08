AC Milan, sporting director of Frankfurt responds to Rebic rumours
12 August at 14:30Ante Rebic is reportedly on the radar of AC Milan, after Inter had probed the player for a while. However, as told by the leaders of the German club, no offers have arrived for the Croatian just yet.
"We hope that Ante will stay here. So far, no clubs have come up with an offer. There is still movement on the market and you never know what will happen.
"However, Ante knows how much he has got from this club, and the fans want to see him stay next season as well," sporting director Bobic told Die Welt.
In recent days, the attacker was proposed to AC Milan by his agent, but Eintracht Frankfurt are looking to get €40m for the player, and the Rossoneri's priority remains Atletico Madrid's Angel Correa.
Only time will tell which striker the San Siro side end up with, as it's far from certain for the time being.
