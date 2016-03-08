AC Milan star speaks out on new role under Gattuso and contract extension
03 October at 15:45AC Milan star Giacomo Bonaventura says there are no news about his contract extension with AC Milan.
The Italian midfielder spoke to media ahead of tomorrow’s Europa League clash against Olympiakos revealing that he “hasn’t spoken with the club about a contract extension.”
“We’ll discuss that when the right time comes”, the former Atalanta man told media.
“AC Milan used to be one of the best teams in Europe and we must continue to work to take the club to high levels. We have more experience than last season and we can do better than last year.”
“Gattuso has enthusiasm and that’s what he brought here when he arrived. We are performing well with him, we’ve improved. I think this is the best AC Milan side of the last few seasons. There is more quality and the performance of single players naturally improve.”
“I think my role is now center midfielder (mezzala) and with Gattuso, I can attack much more than in the past. I like my new role, playing with only one striker, the manager wants us to fill the area and I know very well Suso, Calabria, and Abate so I know already where the ball goes when they cross it.”
