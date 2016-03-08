AC Milan, Suso demands €6m per season, club looking to sell him



Suso and Milan look close to be parting ways. At the meeting held yesterday his Alessandro Lucci laid out the player's demands: he would like to renew his contract with Milan but requested €6 million per season. Milan feel these wage demands are excessive and are now evaluating a potential exit strategy with the Spaniard.



Suso, at present, is considered by Milan as a player who is for sale. It could prove to be a necessary sacrifice as the club have until June 30 to raise funds due to FFP issues. Lucci is looking around, exploring potential opportunities in the Premier League or La Liga. Maldini would like to realize the full €38 million clause from the sale of Suso but is aware that it will not be easy. This is why the idea would be to start evaluating any offers, even lower ones, but not by much: no less than €25/30 million.