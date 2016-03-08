AC Milan, Suso still on the market despite convincing Giampaolo

31 July at 21:30
Today, Suso returned to Italy after a short vacation. At the airport in Milan, he met his agent Alessandro Lucci, who was there to greet the Rossoneri's new signing Leo Duarte.

The Spaniard passed the first test in Giampaolo's 4-3-1-2 formation as he proved to be up to the task. Even though he's still adapting, the manager was satisfied with his performances in the US. Despite this, he remains on the market.

Roma are very interested in his services, ready to offer him a starting position in Fonseca's 4-2-3-1 formation. A few weeks ago, the Giallorossi tried to lower the €30m price tag by offering some counterparts: from Schick to Nzonzi, players who were rejected by the Rossoneri.

The San Siro side are not interested in counterparts at all, and will only accept cash offers for their star. Should none of these arrive, then he will remain at the club. 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Milan
Roma

Globetrotter

05/07
Leeds United to Qatar? “Pure rumour"
27/06
Inter present Man United first offer for Lukaku: the details
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.