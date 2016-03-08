AC Milan, Suso still on the market despite convincing Giampaolo
31 July at 21:30
Today, Suso returned to Italy after a short vacation. At the airport in Milan, he met his agent Alessandro Lucci, who was there to greet the Rossoneri's new signing Leo Duarte.
The Spaniard passed the first test in Giampaolo's 4-3-1-2 formation as he proved to be up to the task. Even though he's still adapting, the manager was satisfied with his performances in the US. Despite this, he remains on the market.
Roma are very interested in his services, ready to offer him a starting position in Fonseca's 4-2-3-1 formation. A few weeks ago, the Giallorossi tried to lower the €30m price tag by offering some counterparts: from Schick to Nzonzi, players who were rejected by the Rossoneri.
The San Siro side are not interested in counterparts at all, and will only accept cash offers for their star. Should none of these arrive, then he will remain at the club.
The Spaniard passed the first test in Giampaolo's 4-3-1-2 formation as he proved to be up to the task. Even though he's still adapting, the manager was satisfied with his performances in the US. Despite this, he remains on the market.
Roma are very interested in his services, ready to offer him a starting position in Fonseca's 4-2-3-1 formation. A few weeks ago, the Giallorossi tried to lower the €30m price tag by offering some counterparts: from Schick to Nzonzi, players who were rejected by the Rossoneri.
The San Siro side are not interested in counterparts at all, and will only accept cash offers for their star. Should none of these arrive, then he will remain at the club.
Go to comments