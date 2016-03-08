Rino Gattuso was pretty clear after AC Milan-Lazio. "Less social media and more training". According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the club can't prevent their players from using social media but the Rossoneri could take some decisions before the end the season to limit the activities of their players on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.
The club may request to watch and approve the contents that players want to post on social media and try to limit the activities of their players on these platforms.
The former Atalanta and Chelsea stars made are in the middle of a storm after showing the shirt of Acerbi after the final whistle of AC Milan-Lazio on Saturday night. The frictions between the former Blues and Acerbi had begun days before the game when Bakayoko hit back at the Lazio star on social media (WATCH).
Rino Gattuso apologized at the end of the game and the Rossoneri are now planning to activate a new policy
AC Milan ponder new social media policy after Kessie-Bakayoko shirt gesture
15 April at 12:35
