AC Milan target was close to Roma move this summer
21 June at 11:25A report from CalcioMercato suggests that Serie A giants Roma are in the race to sign AC Milan target Max Meyer.
Meyer has become one of the most wanted German youngsters over the last two seasons and with his contract at Schalke set to expire at the end of the month, AC Milan have drawn links with him and the player wants a move to the San Siro this summer.
A report from CalcioMercato though, understands that Meyer was close to a Roma move this summer before problems arose in the deal. And despite that, the giallorossi are still in the race to sign the midfielder.
AC Milan and two Premier League clubs are also in the race to acquire the German's services.
Kaustubh Pandey
