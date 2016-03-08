AC Milan: the decision on signing Lallana & Gotze on a free transfer in the summer
15 April at 17:00AC Milan have made a decision regarding two proposals from players who will be free agents in the summer, Borussia Dortmund’s Mario Gotze and Liverpool’s Adam Lallana, according to a report from Italian media outlet Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how the Rossoneri are looking to sign a few free agents in the summer in order to strengthen the squad without heavily investing in transfer fees. The 27-year-old Gotze, who has been with Dortmund since 2016, was offered to the Milanese club in January. However, the Rossoneri are not considering signing him due to his high wages and his request for an €8 million signing bonus.
Another player offered to the Rossoneri in recent weeks is the 31-year-old Lallana, the report adds. The player, who joined Liverpool from Southampton in 2014, has been offered to several Serie A clubs including Milan. The Rossoneri aren’t particularly interested in signing Lallana and don’t consider him a top-tier player, so for now it doesn’t seem likely that he will arrive in Milan in the summer.
Apollo Heyes
