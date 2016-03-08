AC Milan, the details of Laxalt's loan at Torino

Therefore, the situation surrounding Diego Laxalt is important for the San Siro. The Uruguayan is currently on loan at Torino, who could decide to buy the player at the end of the season. In his latest video for Calciomercato.com, Daniele Longo revealed the details of the loan.

The Turin side paid €500K to Milan for the loan, while the option to buy is set at €11.5m. However, unlike what was first reported, there are no conditions in the deal that could turn the option to buy into an obligation instead.

In other words, Il Toro will be able to evaluate the potential purchase at the end of the season. Walter Mazzarri is a big fan of the player, but after the poor start to the season, the manager could leave the club next summer.