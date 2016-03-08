AC Milan, the Leonardo case stops everything: from Everton to Sensi
21 May at 23:00
AC Milan are certainly not going through an easy phase, both on and off the pitch, with hopes of securing Champions League qualification while the management seems to be in the air.
In fact, the revolution that Elliott could spark at the end of the season, with the likes of Gattuso and Leonardo most likely leaving, the Rossoneri's strategies could change completely. Not only FFP and UEFA will pose a problem, but also the uncertainty regarding who will be the sporting director, as it's a key point in the transfer market strategy.
Therefore, several targets that have been linked with the Rossoneri as of late are suddenly on hold. The problem, however, is that they won't wait for Milan, given how many clubs are in the runnings for most of the targets. Castagne, Deulofeu, Everton and Castagne: four players that are hot objects on the market, thus Milan could end up losing sight of them.
