AC Milan, the search for a defender continues: Celtic star in pole
03 April at 16:00It won't be an easy transfer market for AC Milan, waiting to understand if the current season will be finished and if so when it will end. As the Rossoneri are expected to bring in a new manager, there could be little time to prepare for next season.
Nevertheless, the management have started work transfer-wise as they can't afford to be caught unprepared. The uncertainty of Simon Kjaer and Mateo Musacchio's future has prompted the leadership to scan the market for a new centre-back, as we have learned.
Milan are looking for an important player, young but with the qualities to immediately establish themselves on a complicated stage like San Siro. Of course, the player will also have to be physically strong and have a strong sense of leadership.
Kristoffer Ajer seems to fit the bill pretty well. The Norwegian, born in 1998, embodies these characteristics and his contract will expire in two years. The Rossoneri scouts hold him in great esteem, but Celtic have made it clear that they won't allow any discounts.
In addition to the likes of Upamecano and N'Dicka that also have been linked with the club, Boubacar Kamara is also on the list. Born in 1999, he's a defender with different characteristics compared to Ajer, more similar to Milan captain Alessio Romagnoli.
In the past, his price tag has been judged excessive, but the economic problems of Marseille and the need to make at least €60m in capital gains in the summer could result in a chance for Milan.
For more news, visit our homepage.
Go to comments