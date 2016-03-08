AC Milan, there is no place for Reina: the pact with Aston Villa
28 April at 18:00
Pepe Reina's future is yet to be decided. The latest statements by the Spanish goalkeeper, via Calciomercato.com, seem to suggest that a plan has already been outlined: "I think it will be hard to return to Napoli in the future. I think my time in football will end after next year at Milan".
Therefore, he expects to return to the Rossoneri after the loan spell at Aston Villa, playing until his contract expires next summer. However, the situation isn't as simple as Reina's words can make it appear, as stated in our latest report.
First of all, the goalkeeper could still remain in Birmingham. When Aston Villa signed him, no obligation to buy was included in favour of the English side, but rather a verbal agreement that Reina can be redeemed if they secure salvation in the Premier League.
Of course, this isn't a simple scenario to reach and not only due to the Coronavirus, but also because Villa are second to last in the standings. However, in Milan's plans, it's clear that there isn't room for the Spanish goalkeeper.
The €3m that he earns per year is simply too much for the Rossoneri. Therefore, they are looking for a new goalkeeper and Reina will most likely have to find a new club.
