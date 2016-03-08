AC Milan to challenge Juve for Sarri?

30 May at 11:30
Maurizio Sarri's Chelsea defeated Arsenal 4-1 yesterday in the Europa League final in what could potentially be the manager's last match at the helm of the Blues, despite only spending one season on the Stamford Bridge. Juventus seem to be the most serious suitor of the former Napoli manager but there is also another surprising candidate in the race for Sarri's services.

As reported by Rai Sport's Antonello Perillo, AC Milan are heavily interested in Sarri and have accelerated talks immediately after Gennaro Gattuso's departure. Earlier this week, we exclusively informed you of an agreement reached between the manager and Juventus.
 
In yesterday's post-match interview, Sarri did not rule out his departure from Chelsea just one year after arriving at the club, replacing Antonio Conte in the English club last summer. Thus, his next path could lead to the Serie A champions or to the Rossoneri, who are looking to return back to their glory days after disappointing years.

