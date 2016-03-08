AC Milan to hold Morata talks in London
17 July at 14:15AC Milan are reportedly set to hold talks with Chelsea over a possible deal for Alvaro, with Marco Fassone and Massimiliano Mirabelli in London currently.
Morata joined Chelsea from Real Madrid last summer for a fee of 60 million pounds and while he did find the back of the net 11 times in the Premier League, Morata failed to nail down a spot for himself in the first team.
Corriere dello Sport that Massimiliano Mirabelli and Marco Fassone are currently in London and are looking to hold talks with Chelsea over a possible move for Morata.
We reported earlier that Fassone and Mirabelli will have a meeting with the Elliot Fund in London over the club's plans in the transfer market and they could be made aware of their sacking too, after they arrived in the English capital yesterday.
But CDS claim that they can hold talks with the Blues for Morata too, as they look to sign the Spaniard this summer, with a financial crises looming. The rossoneri currently have zero budget and will have to sell their players to bring in new players.
