AC Milan to restart pursuit of wantaway Watford star

By April 20, Milan will have a clearer idea of ​​what the Champions League journey will be like, after facing Sampdoria, Udinese, Juventus, Lazio and Parma. From there on, they could start the negotiations for Deulofeu once more, although it won't be easy.

The former Rossoneri winger has a contract with Watford until 2023, though he has already made it known to the Pozzo family that he intends to change clubs. The return to Milan encourages him, the Rossoneri experience was the best of his career, and he considers Milan his home. However, the English side will ask for €30m in return.

However, then, the English side blocked all negotiations, with Leonardo attempting to bring in the Spaniard a loan deal. The scenario is destined to change in the coming weeks, though, as the Rossoneri will have more time to find the right method.