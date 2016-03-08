AC Milan: Tonali on Leonardo's radar; Inter and Juve to beat

In view of the summer transfer market, the rumours regarding Sandro Tonali are only increasing. In fact, he's regarded as one of the biggest midfield talents Italy has to offer at this moment, with multiple Serie A teams wanting his signature
 
Juventus are currently in pole position thanks to their relationship with the player's entourage, while Inter are right behind the Bianconeri in the race. And Milan? Well, sporting director Leonardo has been observing the players for months. 
 
"Being trained by Gattuso? He is my idol, I support Milan and for me, it would be a great pleasure, it would be something I have always dreamed of as a child," Tonali said in January. 
 
However, the love for the shirt won't be enough for the Rossoneri to land Tonali, given how many teams are eager to get their hands on the player. Leonardo, though, will try to use this to his advantage in order to beat the competition of Inter and Juventus. 

