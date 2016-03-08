AC Milan: Torreira is the dream of Maldini and Boban
15 June at 10:15Italian Serie A giants AC Milan are ready to test English Premier League club Arsenal’s resolve over midfielder Lucas Torreira.
The 23-year-old is being highly-rated by Milan from his days with Genoa and the club’s new technical director and chief football officer Paolo Maldini and Zvonimir Boban have made him their number one target for the next season, as per La Gazzetta dello Sport reports.
Torreira had an impressive season for the Gunners in the previous campaign where he has scored two goals in 50 appearances in all competitions for the North London-based club.
The Uruguay international recently admitted that he is ready to move back to Italy by saying: “"England? I don't know if there are many things that I like, I was better off in Italy.”
However, after failing to qualify for the UEFA Champions League next season, Milan will have very limited budget to spend and it will be interesting to see how they can persuade Arsenal in selling a player for cheap who cost them €30 million just 12 months ago.
