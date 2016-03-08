AC Milan: Torreira is the dream of Maldini and Boban

15 June at 10:15
Italian Serie A giants AC Milan are ready to test English Premier League club Arsenal’s resolve over midfielder Lucas Torreira. 

The 23-year-old is being highly-rated by Milan from his days with Genoa and the club’s new technical director and chief football officer Paolo Maldini and Zvonimir Boban have made him their number one target for the next season, as per La Gazzetta dello Sport reports.

Torreira had an impressive season for the Gunners in the previous campaign where he has scored two goals in 50 appearances in all competitions for the North London-based club.

The Uruguay international recently admitted that he is ready to move back to Italy by saying: “"England? I don't know if there are many things that I like, I was better off in Italy.”

However, after failing to qualify for the UEFA Champions League next season, Milan will have very limited budget to spend and it will be interesting to see how they can persuade Arsenal in selling a player for cheap who cost them €30 million just 12 months ago.
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Milan
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.