AC Milan, Torreira responds to rumoured Arsenal exit

26 June at 21:15
​While on international duty with Uruguay, fighting for a medal in the Copa America, Lucas Torreira decided to play down the rumours linking him with a move to AC Milan, stating that he is happy at Arsenal.

"I'm not aware of Milan's interest, nobody has called me. Today, I play in the Premier League and I'm happy to be part of Arsenal. The adaptation wasn't easy, but now I'm only thinking about the team. I'm happy to be in London," he concluded

However, according to recent reports out of Italy, the midfielder is tempted by the opportunity to join Milan and reunite with his former manager Giampaolo after one year in London.

In the coming days, the Rossoneri will present their first offer for the player, which is believed to be a €5m two-year loan with an obligation to buy set at €30m. An offer that Arsenal probably won't accept.

