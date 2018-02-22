AC Milan transfer: Who could leave and stay this summer
17 May at 16:50AC Milan will have few of the players leaving the club in the summer transfer window as they look to bring in new faces. Pepe Reina has left Napoli and will make a switch to San Siro on a free transfer.
Goalkeeping
The arrival of former Liverpool goalkeeper means Gigio Donnarumma could likely be heading for an exit.
Defence
Gustavo Gomez has offers from South America and is 100 percent to leave Milan. Calabria and also Ricardo Rodriguez will stay, while one of Zapata and Musacchio could leave. When it comes to Bonucci and Romagnoli, it is still inconclusive.
Midfield
Riccardo Montolivo does not want to leave the club. Biglia and Kessie will stay, while Jose Mauri will leave for sure. There are doubts over Manuel Locatelli and Jack Bonaventura is attracting interest from Juventus and Roma. Andrea Bertolacci could return to Genoa.
Attack
Fabio Borini and Hakan Calhanoglu will stay for sure, while there are uncertainties amongst others. Kalinic and André Silva will leave and Cutrone’s option to renew has not been confirmed.
