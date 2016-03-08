AC Milan, two replacements considered if Donnarumma leaves
16 March at 12:00The future of Gianluigi Donnarumma is one of the most important issues to deal with in an AC Milan side that is struggling with continuity, corporate stability and is struggling to turn the situation around in view of a calmer and more positive future.
The young goalkeeper is under contract with the Rossoneri until June 2021 and has a salary of 6 million euros net per season. Milan is at the crossroads and in the coming weeks, the management must decide: convince the goalkeeper and his agent, Raiola, to renew the agreement or sell Donnarumma in the summer (to PSG, Juventus or elsewhere) so as not to risk losing him on a free transfer in 2021.
But in the event of Donnarumma's departure, Milan are considering two possible solutions to replace their star, as reported by Tuttosport (via calciomercato.com). Both options are Italian: one of experience, Torino's Salvatore Sirigu, and the other a player of perspective, Napoli's Meret. The first one's contract expires in 2022 and he earns a salary of 1.7 million euros per season, while Meret earns just one million per season until June 2023.
