Fabio Borini, who was signed last summer for €5.5m, could leave the club this summer, as several teams are interested in his services. In fact, league rivals Napoli have shown their interest in the player, as well as Torino and Premier League side West Ham.The player, however, has made it clear that his intention is to stay at AC Milan next season, although a lot will depend on UEFA's verdict. Should the sanction be negative, then the Rossoneri could be forced to give up a few players in order to gather money, and Borini is a likely candidate. In other words, we will know more in the coming days.