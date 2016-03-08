AC Milan won't give up on Musso: their first choice to replace Donnarumma

As stated in our report , Udinese have slapped a €30m price tag on Musso. Inter had made great progress previously to sign the 25-year-old, but decided not to close for a number of reasons: it would be a big investment for a player that at least initially still will be a reserve.

Milan, on the other hand, have more room to negotiate as Donnarumma's future remains very uncertain. Furthermore, although the Rossoneri can't offer Champions League football, Musso would be guaranteed a spot in the starting eleven.

For more news, visit our homepage. Therefore, the Udinese man remains Milan's main candidate but everything will depend on Donnarumma.

AC Milan aren't willing to give up on Juan Musso. The Argentine goalkeeper, who currently plays for Udinese, remains the Rossoneri's first choice to replace Gigio Donnarumma in the event of a departure. As the latter's contract will expire next year, this is a realistic outcome.