As reported by this morning's edition of La Gazzetta Dello Sport, Yonghong Li has spent almost one billion euros on AC Milan.

To the €740m needed for the club's purchase, the Rossoneri president added another €90m to cover the losses of the previous season. In addition, Mister Li has pledged for two €60m tranches of capital increase. A total of 950 million euros spent in just over a year.