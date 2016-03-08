

In the event that the Yonghong Li fails to provide reassurance in regards to the economic situation, then Elliott's owner, Paul Singer, would immediately take over the majority shares of the club, preparing a revolution.





Waiting to find a new buyer, Elliott could sack Fassone and Mirabelli in order to focus on high-level managers for managing the transition. For the financial part, the names of Giovanni Gardini (Inter) and Beppe Marotta (Juve) appear, while for the sporting area the name of Paolo Maldini gathering steam.